South Plains churches adapting to social distancing guidelines ahead of Easter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many churches will be empty on Easter Sunday, in sharp contrast to the traditional holiday crowds. However, some local churches are taking to the radio, social media and more to ensure congregants can still enjoy the service.
A sign placed on the door of the Idalou United Methodist Church sanctuary says it’s in Christian love and the church’s desire to be responsible citizens that they’re transitioning to Facebook live services on Sunday morning.
“It has been really weird for us, because a lot of these people have been coming here for 70, 80 years,” Pastor Larry Bass said. “Now, they can’t come to church. We took everything, we immediately put everything online.”
Bass said the services remain the same in an effort to keep things as normal as possible.
“I wanted to try to keep as much continuity in the midst of all this as we could,” Bass said. “We do exactly the same worship service that we do on a normal Sunday. That way people get to participate in something that feels normal and people have been really appreciative of that. I think the biggest thing, though, is we lost contact - we’re not seeing each other face-to-face.”
Bass tells KCBD he joins his wife in calling church members weekly to connect and ensure all are well. A team has also been put together to make home deliveries to those who are most at-risk when leaving the house.
As for the Easter message, Pastor Bass said his goal will be to share with people how we can all overcome this crisis.
“What we do is way beyond anything on this Earth,” Bass said. “These things that we face now, as difficult as they feel now, are going to be, as Paul says, ‘When we stand in front of God, light and momentary troubles.' So, this is something way bigger than just this world and even this pandemic, as terrible as it is.”
In Tahoka, the First Baptist Church is inviting people to the baseball park, not for games, but for its Easter service. That’s where the church has been hosting its regular Sunday service through the FM radio transmitter it bought.
“It’s really been amazing,” Pastor Cliff Holdridge said. “I think it’s given lots of people hope. One of the things that it’s done, it’s brought lots of people who would never come into the doors of First Baptist to Tahoka together, just as God’s people, the body of Christ.”
While remaining safely in their cars, Holdridge tells KCBD that some members of the congregation have expressed gratitude at the opportunity to be among other people.
“I just stand amazed,” Holdridge said. “As a pastor, I think there’s a lot of it that’s been very refreshing, just to gather in an open field, with no pretense, no performance, just God’s Word and God’s people with willing and open hearts.”
Holdridge stresses that it’s not about a church building but a person.
“It’s not about all the functions that we do but about having a relationship with Jesus,” Holdridge said. “That’s ultimately what we’re trying to communicate, that the solution and our hope is found in Him.”
Lubbock’s Stars and Stripes drive-in movie theater, 5101 Clovis Highway, will host several churches this weekend.
Trinity Church: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Victory Life: Sunday at 10:00 a.m.
Broadview Baptist: Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Turning Point Church: Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
Social distancing rules will be enforced and you must stay in your car.
