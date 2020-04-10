South Plains College cancels spring graduation

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Administration and Board of Regents of South Plains College has decided to cancel its Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremonies because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college’s President, Robin Satterwhite, issued a campus-wide letter Friday morning, informing its community of the decision.
“Celebrating the accomplishments of our students is one of the high points of every academic year,” Satterwhite wrote in the letter. “Unfortunately, to comply with our state leader’s guidelines and to maintain the safety of our students, their families, our faculty and staff, and our community, we believe this is the best decision for the College.”
The college has already moved all of its courses online and earlier this month announced it was closing all of its campuses.
However, SPC does invite its students to participate in any commencement ceremonies that will take place next year, Satterwhite said in the letter. Packets will also be sent to students that includes their regalia for photos, printed programs with graduation information and other material.
The college will also send out announcements through its own media outlets and social media to publicly recognize its graduates.
“I am deeply saddened by our decision to cancel our commencement ceremonies,” Satterwhite said in the letter. “However, we remain focused on your safety and that of your loved ones.”
The letter issued to campus can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.