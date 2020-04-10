Tide Cleaners lightens the load on the front line

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clean is important ammunition in fighting COVID-19.
So Tide Cleaners joined the effort today by offering to clean the uniforms of first responders and medical staff for free during the pandemic.
Chad Curry, a Paramedic at UMC said this is an amazing gift because there are some days when they have to change uniforms two or three times a day because of exposure to the coronavirus.
In a news release, Tide Cleaners says it is trying to lighten the load on the front line by offering free laundry services to medical personnel, police and firefighters at both Lubbock locations.
You’ll find Tide Cleaners at 19th street and Quaker and also at 98th street and Quaker.
Check out a full copy of the release below:
