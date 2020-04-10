UMC providing childcare for employees during COVID-19

Funderburk said, "We have a strong, strong culture at UMC. We talk about it a lot, but it’s only when it’s manifested that you really know it’s real. This is one of those rare occasions where the culture manifests itself by the folks who are here working, instead of being nurses and therapists. At the hospital, they’re here working and giving themselves to these kids and their families. That just makes me feel very proud of our staff. We have a tremendous team at the hospital, and this is part of it. This allows us to do our job back at the main campus, which is great. It’s great for us great for Lubbock. It’s just a real, real blessing.”