UMC providing childcare for employees during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hospital employees across the South Plains are receiving help in many ways: homemade face masks, personal protection equipment, food, and more.
University Medical Center has partnered with Lubbock ISD to provide childcare for their employees working on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.
Lubbock ISD is taking care of children at at Miller Elementary.
President & Chief Executive Officer at UMC Health System, Mark Funderburk, MBA, RHIA, FACHE, called the partnership with LISD “meaningful.”
“They provided the building, the security, the meals, they provide one of the things you would have to have a start up your own daycare center or childcare center. By doing that they really relieved a lot of the pressure off of us.”
Funderburk said employees are grateful for the program.
“Even those that don’t have children feel like it’s a great benefit, because it allows nurses and therapists and physicians to be on the floor where they need to be. We’ve been blessed by lots of gratitude from our staff because they just have one less thing to worry about.”
Funderburk said some of the funding comes from fellow staff who contribute time from their paycheck towards the childcare center, along with the generosity of other ‘heroes’ in the community.
“We’ve had an enormous number of UMC ‘heroes’ we call them. Those are people from the community. LISD is one,” Funderburk said. “Then we’ve had staff as well who want to donate their time, their energy. We’ve had people making masks and sewing them and bringing food out here, bringing food to the hospital. So, there’s just been an outpouring, which is really very gratifying, an outpouring of support and love and ministry really to the hospital.”
Funderburk said, "We have a strong, strong culture at UMC. We talk about it a lot, but it’s only when it’s manifested that you really know it’s real. This is one of those rare occasions where the culture manifests itself by the folks who are here working, instead of being nurses and therapists. At the hospital, they’re here working and giving themselves to these kids and their families. That just makes me feel very proud of our staff. We have a tremendous team at the hospital, and this is part of it. This allows us to do our job back at the main campus, which is great. It’s great for us great for Lubbock. It’s just a real, real blessing.”
Anyone wanting more information is asked to call Aaron Davis, Chief Experience Officer at UMC at 806-775-8748.
