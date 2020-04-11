Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed former XFL player Saivion Smith. The addition of the cornerback came shortly after the XFL announced it was suspending operations and laying off its employees. Smith played for Houston, which was the only undefeated team in the XFL when the season was stopped after five games because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Smith led Alabama with three interceptions in 2018. He signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent last year but was waived before the season.
UNDATED (AP) — First-year college football coaches have been put even further behind because of the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. New coaches already have plenty of ground to make up, from getting to know assistant coaches and players to installing new systems on both sides of the ball. The shutdowns have made their situation even more complicated as they try to build a foundation in preparation for next season while not knowing when it will begin.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A quarter horse trainer whose combined earnings over a decades-long career total nearly $13 million has been hit with a hefty fine and a 34-year suspension for several doping violations. Documents from the New Mexico Racing Commission show the violations involved horses that tested positive last year while at a southern New Mexico track. The animals belonged to a Texas owner. It wasn't clear whether trainer Bobby Martinez will appeal. The commission is proposing fines totaling $480,000 and Martinez would not be able to apply for a state license until 2054. Any horses owned or trained by Martinez also would be ineligible to race in New Mexico.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven't announced the deal. Cooks spent the past two seasons with the Rams after they acquired him from New England and gave him an $81 million contract extension before he played a game for them. Cooks caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards in 2018 with the Rams' NFC championship team. He managed just 42 catches last season while overcoming the latest in a series of concussions during his six-year NFL career.
UNDATED (AP) — The principal at Dumas High School in the Texas Panhandle wanted a way to brighten spirits for students stuck at home during the pandemic. Brett Beesley's decision to turn on the stadium lights quickly became a nationwide trend. Dumas football coach Aaron Dunnam flips the switch each weeknight at 8 p.m. for an hour of hope and encouragement. He's joined at the field by his daughter, Lyssa, a senior at the school. Athletic officials in Colorado and Minnesota helped spread the word and spur movements in their states, too.
NEW YORK (AP) — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion. That is up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion. The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes’ evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys. That team was listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking. The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion and the Chicago Cubs fourth at $3.2 billion. Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million. MLB's average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free on $30,000 bond after he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison. His attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is innocent of the charge. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton's ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.
UNDATED (AP) — Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said Wednesday that officials believe a 13-game college football schedule would be possible even if the start of the season was delayed until October because of the new coronavirus. The season is scheduled to begin with seven FBS games on Aug. 29 before the majority of teams play their openers the following week.