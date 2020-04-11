1 killed in Saturday afternoon shooting; suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police and EMS were called to the parking lot in the 7300 block of University Ave. on Saturday afternoon. Police found one gunshot victim, seriously injured, who was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
One suspect is in custody.
Our crew on the scene says police have the Target parking lot blocked off as of Saturday evening.
The Metro Special Crimes Unit is investigating. No other details have been confirmed, we’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
