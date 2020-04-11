From storms to snow, and Easter too

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a lot of weather in my forecast covering the next few days. Storms, severe weather, cold wind, freezing temperatures, rain showers, and snow.
Spotty thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. Some likely will become severe. The area most at risk is generally near and east of the I27-HWY87 corridor. The main threat will be large hail, especially with the initial storms. While the potential for tornadoes is low, isolated tornadoes may develop. Especially with the first severe storms. Damaging wind gusts also will be possible, particularly with the later severe storms.
While a few thunderstorms and showers are possible through mid-afternoon or so in the western viewing area, a gusty westerly wind will develop and sweep much drier air into the area. The increasing winds will bring increasing temperatures. High temperatures will range from the mid-70s to near 80 degrees.
Spotty thunderstorms, some severe, are likely through the evening though mainly east of the Caprock. Otherwise our weather will be partly cloudy and windy tonight.
The Severe Storm Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for today includes an Enhanced Risk of severe weather for some of the KCBD viewing area. The risk area is included in the video accompanying this story. See below for an explanation of the categories in today’s Outlook.
Thunderstorms: Thunderstorms possible, severe storms not expected.
Marginal: Isolated severe storms possible, main threats hail and high winds.
Slight: Scattered severe storms possible, main threats hail and high winds, but one or two tornadoes possible.
Enhanced: Numerous severe storms possible: Few tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging wind gusts.
If you hear thunder or see lightning it's time to be inside - a building, a home, even a vehicle. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors. Avoid driving into flood water. If you encounter water covering a road - Turn Around, Don't Drown.
Track the storms and rain using our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page, and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App (search for it in your respective app store). Set our Weather App to "Follow Me" and it will alert you if a warning is issued for your location - even if the app is not running.
A strong cold will blow south through the viewing area tomorrow, Easter Sunday. It will be partly cloudy and turning windy and colder by midday. If not earlier. Gusts greater than 40 mph along with afternoon sprinkles will be possible.
A freeze is expected in the western and northern viewing area Sunday night. A hard freeze is possible even for Lubbock. Very light showers, possibly wintry, may develop in the northwestern viewing area. Otherwise the night will be partly cloudy and gusty.
After a morning freeze, possibly a vegetation-damaging hard freeze, Monday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. In addition, data continues to indicate the potential for light showers, possibly wintry in the northern KCBD viewing area where a dusting of snow is possible.
Another freeze, possibly a hard freeze, is likely Monday night. The slight chance of light wintry showers will continue, mainly across the northern viewing area where light accumulations of snow are possible.
Scattered snow showers are anticipated in the northern viewing area Tuesday, with flurries or very light snow possible elsewhere. Accumulating snow may cause hazardous road conditions in the northern KCBD viewing area. Otherwise the day will be cloudy, breezy, and cold.
The average date of Lubbock’s last freeze in Spring is April 10. Which was Friday. The latest on record is May 8, in 1938.
