Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. for eastern South Plains, colder Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms remain possible east of Lubbock Saturday evening.
A dry line will trigger storms mainly across the Eastern South Plains where a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m.
Storms could produce large hail, wind gusts to 60 mph and isolated tornadoes.
This risk is highest off the Caprock towards Dickens, Matador, Jayton and Snyder.
Additional overnight storms are possible towards Snyder, Gail, Post and Jayton.
If this occurs, it is most likely between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70’s.
A cold front moves through the area Easter Sunday.
It will turn windy and colder behind the front.
The front should arrive Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon.
Highs may initially top out in the 60’s and 70’s for some areas, but readings likely fall into the 40’s and 50’s late Sunday and Sunday evening.
Winds become north at 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible Sunday afternoon.
This cold front could bring the potential for a freeze Monday morning with lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.
Mixed precipitation is possible for some areas Monday and Tuesday with cold air in place through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.