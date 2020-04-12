Cold front on its way this Easter Sunday

We could still see gusts upwards of 20 mph through the overnight hours tonight, and that will be when the cold air portion of the front starts to arrive. As is typical on these late season fronts, the winds arrive first, then 4-8 hours later, the cold air moves in. We’ll see some moisture come back to the area by tomorrow morning, and with a few impulses providing a little lift, we could actually see some SNOW showers mixed with rain, maybe just snow for a bit, maybe all rain. A few things, don’t get too excited if you’re looking for a big late season snow. Ground is warm, and temperatures won’t be below freezing for any extended times. So chances are, we won’t see any accumulations. But it might be the last time we see anything like this until this Fall and Winter. Our pattern is shifting to an overall more Spring Like pattern, and I don’t see anything on any long range models that would give us another dose of this cold of air.