Dog killed, car totaled in hit & run crash at 66th & Upland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are searching for a suspect in a hit and run crash that happened at 66th & Upland on Thursday afternoon.
Police say the victim was headed northbound on Upland Avenue, around 1 p.m., about to cross 66th Street, when a gold Ford F250 pulling a gooseneck trailer headed eastbound ran a stop sign and pulled out in front of her, causing her to collide with the trailer.
Witnesses say the trailer had a mini-excavator on it.
Police say the driver of the Ford F250 left the scene without leaving any information.
The front of the victim's vehicle was ripped off. The victim reported pain in her left arm and left leg. She had scrapes on her leg and upper arm but refused EMS at the scene.
The victim said her dog, Rosie, riding with her, was killed in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.