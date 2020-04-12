FREEZE WARNING in effect through mid-morning Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A FREEZE WARNING is in effect through mid-morning Monday.
It will be much colder Monday with more clouds and a risk for light wintry showers across the area.
Most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain, but a few snowflakes or areas of light sleet/freezing rain are also possible.
Low temperatures drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s across the South Plains overnight.
Highs on Monday remain between 45 and 50 degrees most areas. m
Another round of light wintry precipitation is possible Monday night and Tuesday.
Rumbles of thunder could also occur.
We warm up a bit Wednesday and Thursday followed by another potential cold front Friday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.