Lubbock churches host drive-thru services on Easter Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock churches invited their congregations back to Easter Sunday services adapted for COVID-19, but with a catch - they had to stay in their cars.
“Easter is the catalyst for everything we believe and without it, nothing matters. It’s the resurrection of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ," said Pastor Todd Turnbow at the The Worship Center in Lubbock.
The mayor and city council gave some Lubbock churches the thumbs up to host people back on their property, but at a distance.
Pastor Todd says he liked hearing the honking of the horns and feeling the spirit of the congregation again while up on stage facing a sea of more than 200 cars at both morning services.
“The louder it is, the more fun it is for me. Hopefully we kept our neighbors happy, but when they honked and got all into it and blessed me and flashed their lights and had the windshield wipers going on at one point throughout the service, it just blessed me."
No one was allowed out of their cars and even the cars were six feet apart from each other, but for church-goers this wasn’t a problem, they were just happy to be back with the crowd and the band.
“I’m proud because they came up with this idea, that it’s still a good idea to have fellowship with our church family, say hi from a distance, and still enjoy the world and worship our God on Easter," said Amy Deatcherage, who has been going to the church for 15 years.
“It’s kind of like the old drive-in movies, tune into your radio, and at least we’re getting out of the house,” said Dennis Devehouse.
Jimmy Lucero, a South Campus pastor who helps with youth ministry, was excited about putting on the service.
“It took us about a week to build the stage and get all of the permits through the city, to get all of the speakers set up. It is extremely worth it,” Lucero said. “Just the opportunity to come here and hear the word of God all together with our church family, with the community. There are members that aren’t part of TWC and we’re totally fine with that.”
Over at the Transformation Church, pastors hosted a prayer and blessings drive-thru.
“We’re asking people to continue to stay in their cars. We’re wearing gloves and we’ve got face masks, so we’re doing everything we can, but we’re able to see all of our people in person.”
And even though these staff members say they miss having in-person services, they say they think today’s method was a success.
"Today is a huge day for multiple reasons, but the main reason is Jesus has risen. "
Churches will resume online services after today.
