VIDEO: Deputies, Fire Department offer birthday wishes for Lubbock girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Representatives from the Lubbock Sheriff's Office and Fire Department drove by with birthday wishes for an 11-year-old girl on Sunday.
Her mother, Lu-Anne Peaslee, provided this video and asked us to share her thanks.
"Today was my daughter's 11th birthday and due to social distancing she was going to have an outside slip n slide party, but due to the cold wind we weren't even able to do that."
"No friends could come over and she was devastated."
“I contacted the fire dept and LSO and told them our dilemma. Right away the fire dept showed up with lights and siren and wished her a happy birthday! Three deputies came out with lights and sirens and shouted Happy Birthday over the PA system! She was ecstatic! I just wanted to recognize these public servants for all that they do as it is and going the extra step to wipe away my little girls’ tears!”
