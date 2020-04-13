Another freeze and opportunity for light wintry mix overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another FREEZE WARNING is in effect through mid-morning Tuesday.
Clouds increase Monday night.
It remains very cold with a slight chance of light wintry precipitation.
A mixture of light rain, sleet or light snow will be possible late this evening and overnight tonight.
No significant accumulations of ice or snow are expected at this time.
Rumbles of thunder could also occur.
Most of the area can expect overnight lows to drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with colder temperatures possible across our northern and northwestern counties.
Precipitation chances dwindle Tuesday afternoon.
Clouds and a few wintry showers start the day off Tuesday.
Skies become partly sunny during the afternoon.
Highs remain chilly in the 40’s with a few 50’s possible south of Lubbock towards Snyder and Lamesa.
We warm up a bit Wednesday and Thursday followed by another potential cold front Friday.
