Chance of more wintry showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In my last post here, Saturday, I mentioned that the next few days in the KCBD viewing area would include storms, severe weather, cold wind, freezing temperatures, rain showers, and snow. That forecast is now complete. There’s a chance, however, of additional light wintry showers.
A short recap first.
Spotty thunderstorms, a few severe, developed in the viewing area Saturday. Some parts of southern Lubbock picked up pea-size hail and a half inch of rain.
A cold wind developed Easter, most notable in the late afternoon.
A freeze was recorded across much of the viewing area, including Lubbock, this morning.
Light wintry showers moved across the viewing area early this morning. In Lubbock the showers began as a light sleet and rain around 3 AM, then quickly changed to flurries. The Lubbock airport reported flurries (light snow) from 3:20 to 5:25 AM. The snow fall amounted to just a trace. It wasn't measurable, though the liquid content of all the precipitation this morning was 0.02".
Now looking ahead.
Additional very light wintry showers, possibly flurries, are possible today and tonight.
Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold otherwise today. Wind chills will remain in the 20s in the Lubbock area through the morning.
Another freeze is likely across the much of the viewing area, mainly on the Caprock. This includes Lubbock.
Light wintry showers are possible Tuesday morning, mainly across the northern viewing area, where light accumulations of snow are possible.
As temperatures warm, not much, any precipitation is likely to be a very light rain or drizzle.
We will have a slight chance of very light wintry showers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The average date of Lubbock’s last freeze in Spring is April 10. Which was Friday. The latest on record is May 8, in 1938.
I’ll include our latest outlooks for rain and snow in my video update. Watch for it here (on our Weather Page) before 9 this morning.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.