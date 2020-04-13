Chance of more wintry showers

Light wintry showers moved across the viewing area early this morning. In Lubbock the showers began as a light sleet and rain around 3 AM, then quickly changed to flurries. The Lubbock airport reported flurries (light snow) from 3:20 to 5:25 AM. The snow fall amounted to just a trace. It wasn't measurable, though the liquid content of all the precipitation this morning was 0.02".