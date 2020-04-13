City to provide Monday morning update on COVID cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to provide the latest testing information, food safety and some efforts to address concerns from the community.
That news conference will be through Zoom. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will stream the news conference live on its website, Facebook page and Youtube channel.
This update comes after 58 cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout the weekend. An additional three deaths were also reported along with a total of 68 recoveries.
Most of the deaths in Lubbock County are associated with area nursing homes.
As it is now, the county has a total of 307 coronavirus cases. That number is more than likely going to increase by the end of the day.
- As of Monday morning 307 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lubbock County.
- The majority of those cases were in nursing home residents at 154, with the seconding highest found in cases pending at 52.
- Out of the 2,778 tests given, 323 are positive with an additional 46 pending.
- Sunday was the most confirm cases reported in Lubbock County with 37. The second highest numbers were at 26 on March 30 and April 6.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.