City to residents: Stay the course

- As of Sunday, 85 cases of COVID-19 were in some sort of assisted living facility.
- 15 of the 16 deaths in Lubbock County were nursing home or long-term care facility residents.
- In Lubbock County, the doubling rate for cases is around 3.5 days. The breakdown is three days for nursing homes and four-and-a-half days throughout the community.
- Less than 10 percent of tests taken in Lubbock County are positive cases.
- Three Stripes convenience stores that had a coronavirus patient work there have been inspected and re-opened.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Representatives with the City of Lubbock are urging residents to “stay the course” as more cases of COVID-19 continue to be confirmed in the Lubbock area.
This update comes after 58 cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout the weekend. An additional three deaths were also reported along an updated 72 recoveries.
On Sunday, 37 coronavirus cases were reported, which was the biggest spike in Lubbock County so far. The only other dates that had a high number was on March 30 and April 6, when 26 cases were confirmed in one day.
Katherine Wells, the director of public health, said the numbers re-enforce the need to the public to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and continue to try and take normal health precautions like hand washing and covering coughs.
“(Sunday’s) spike in reported COVID-19 cases reinforces the need for all Lubbock citizens to stay the course and to follow procedures that will help prevent the spread of the virus," Wells said.
Wells also added many residents are wearing face masks when going out in public and encourages that to continue for the time being.
Another 50 tests will be taken on people inside of Lubbock nursing homes, she said. As it is now, 85 of the coronavirus cases in Lubbock were in nursing home residents.
Along with that, another 60 health care workers taking care of those individuals also had coronavirus. Another update will be released sometime before 6 p.m. Monday.
“Fifteen of the 16 deaths reported in Lubbock have some association with a nursing home or long-term care facility,” Wells said.
The number of positive cases that come from tests conducted in Lubbock is also less than 10 percent.
Dr. Ron Cook, Lubbock’s public health authority, said the doubling rate in Lubbock is also at 3.5 days. That rate is determined by the number of days it takes to double the number of positive cases in a given time period, which is averaged over six days.
In nursing homes that rate is at three days, while the general public is at four-and-a-half days. Nationally, the doubling rate sits at about nine days, he said.
“That’s pretty good, not great,” Cook said. “We can certainly improve it, but it’s not terrible.”
On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council will also start to take steps to discuss ways to possibly start allowing some businesses to open back up. Mayor Dan Pope said the best plan of action is to take a stair-step approach, but as it is now there’s no clear point on when everything will be open.
The mayor also said he and the city council will wait on guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott who will release his plan on re-starting the Texas economy.
“We’ve got to be certain that we re-start in a responsible manner,” Pope said. “That’s critical for recovery.”
Stevan Walker, Lubbock’s environmental health coordinator, said the department has inspectors out and working with the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office. Inspectors were also in the Stripes convenience stores that had an employee who tested positive for coronavirus.
All three of those stores have since re-opened.
“It’s been 27 days since the first reported COVID-19 case in Lubbock," Wells said. "The changes that have been implemented on the federal, state and local level may be a burden but they serve a purpose, everyone needs to be safe.”
- As of Monday morning 307 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lubbock County.
- The majority of those cases were in nursing home residents at 154, with the seconding highest found in cases pending at 52.
- Out of the 2,778 tests given, 323 are positive with an additional 46 pending.
- Sunday was the most confirm cases reported in Lubbock County with 37. The second highest numbers were at 26 on March 30 and April 6.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.