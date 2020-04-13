Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has more than 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- The biggest reported number in cases, to date, came Sunday when the city said 37 cases were confirmed.
- Another two deaths were also reported.
- Get the details here: 307 cases in Lubbock, 16 deaths as of Sunday
Texas now has more than 13,00 cases in the state; most are in Harris County where more than 3,500 cases are reported.
- More than 2,000 people have recovered and 271 people have died.
- Gov. Greg Abbott has also renewed a disaster declaration for all Texas counties, but did not extend a stay-at-home order.
- Read more on the cases from The Texas Tribune: Abbott to announce “small business initiative” Monday
Dozens of tornadoes tore across the South over the weekend, which caused widespread damage in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia.
- At least a dozen people died during the outbreak.
- More severe weather is expected today on the East Coast.
- Read more on the weekend storms here: Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi
Millions of Americans will get coronavirus stimulus payments this week.
- The first payments will go to those who filed tax returns and received refunds through direct deposit.
- Social security recipients are expected to get their payments later this month. Paper checks should go out in early May.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Fauci says ‘rolling reentry’ of US economy possible in May
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.