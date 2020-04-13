Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — With rodeo events from Florida to Canada to Texas on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, cowboys are trying to hang on as best they can until they climb back into the saddle. They are dealing with the downtime in different ways. Reigning six-time world bull-riding champion Sage Kimzey stays busy clearing trees on his ranch in Texas. Australian bareback rider Jamie Howlett is helping out on a friend's property in South Dakota since he's constantly on the road and has no home of his own. Eric Fabian teaches in upstate New York as a way to keep his summers free to rodeo. He's building a roping arena in between devising online lesson plans for his students.