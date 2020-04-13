Infant dies in mobile home fire over the weekend in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A baby girl died in a mobile home fire over the weekend in Hereford.
Hereford officials said about 7:25 a.m. on Sunday, Hereford firefighters, police officers and first responders were called out to the area of San Obregon and Hermosillo Calle on a structure fire.
Officials were also told that a person was possibly inside of the home.
Responders on scene found a mobile home fully involved.
After the fire was brought under control, officials determined an infant girl passed away in the fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and the home is believed to be a total loss.
Other family members were able to leave the home.
They received medical treatment at the hospital in Hereford and an 18-year-old woman was flown to a Lubbock Hospital.
