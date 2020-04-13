KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Avery Jane

By Michael Cantu | April 13, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 7:35 AM
Avery Jane, KCBD's Pet of the Day for April 13.
Avery Jane, KCBD's Pet of the Day for April 13. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Avery Jane, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Avery Jane is a 1.5-year-old boxer mix who has been at the shelter for six weeks.

She is a sweetheart who thinks of herself as a lap dog. She is not yet spayed but does come with a voucher to have it done.

Aver Jane’s adoption fees for Monday, April 13, have been waived.

Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

