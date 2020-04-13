Lubbock Covenant Health nurses share experience working ICU in New York

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nurses Corey Solis and Cole Strain are starting their second of three weeks in New York volunteering to help colleagues working in the epicenter of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States. Their experience has them urging everyone back home in Lubbock to take this seriously.
“It’s a lot of sickness,” Solis said. “It’s kind of crazy coming from Lubbock where you ride around and see people not really taking it serious to where you come here and even the homeless have masks on. It’s young. It’s old here. It’s everything in between here. Economically, it seems like it’s a lot of the poor population for sure. It’s really sad. Some of these people don’t have a fighting chance is what it seems like.”
Solis is a staffing nurse at Covenant Health. She is working in an ICU at a Harlem hospital. She tells KCBD she fears not a lot of people realize their underlying health issues, making the threat of the disease greater for everyone.
“Wear your mask outside, stay six feet away from people,” Solis said. “Cover your cough. Cover your sneeze. Don’t go out if you feel like you’re sick, whatsoever. That’s just exactly how people get it. Protect each other. That’s what that’s what you have to do.”
Fellow Covenant Health nurse Cole Strain is working in an ICU at a Bronx hospital. The experience there is not any more hopeful.
“Every patient that we have on the unit is COVID positive and every patient in the hospital is COVID positive or is being tested for COVID in some way,” Strain said. “There are floors that typically don’t take very sick patients that are having to take ventilated patients. Patients that you typically see in the ICU are having to be taken care of on just regular floors, with minimal staff available. For us, our patients are pretty much as sick as they get on our floor and in ICU. We’ve seen people that are getting better than people that continuously get worse as well.”
Strain joins his colleague in urging the South Plains to adhere to guidelines to stop the spread of this disease.
“What I suggest is that people do follow exactly what the city and what the state is telling them to do,” Strain said. “Maintain that social distancing. Stay home. Stay away from people. Continue to have good hand hygiene, wash those hands. Do everything that everyone’s telling them to do because you don’t want things to get out of hand and it become what it is up here. It very well could if people don’t start to listen.”
Both nurses want everyone to also remember the health care workers at home making a big difference in our lives.
“They are staying there to take care of those in our community that need it the most there,” Strain said. “While we are doing our part here, I want people to still thank all of our health care providers there that are still working their butts off to take care of all these patients that we have there as well.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.