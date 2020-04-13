Newest coronavirus case in Lamesa is Smith Unit prisoner

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The eighth COVID-19 case in Dawson County has been identified as a prisoner inside of the Preston E. Smith Unit in Lamesa.
That announcement came from Lamesa Mayor Josh Stevens during a Monday morning news conference. The case was confirmed on Saturday night.
That man is over 55-years-old and has since been transferred to the John Montford Unit in Lubbock and is now in quarantine.
In Dawson County there is six additional cases with one death. One of the Dawson County cases has recovered, according to the South Plains Public Health District.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice also reported earlier this month a nurse who was assigned to the Smith Unit, with Texas Tech, was also infected. The 56-year-old nurse was tested and seen by a doctor on March 29.
As of Saturday, the TDCJ reports two tests are pending, with three others in medical isolation along with 75 other medical restrictions. Those tallies can be found here.
Stevens continues to urge those around Lamesa in the Dawson County area to practice social distancing. That update from Stevens can be found here.
