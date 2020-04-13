Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton commits to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A great week in recruiting for Texas Tech basketball coach, Chris Beard gets even better with the announcement that Wichita State guard, Jamarius Burton has chosen to transfer to Tech.
Burton spent the first two years of his college career with the Shockers, averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assist last season.
The North Carolina native would normally have to sit out a year after transferring, but an NCAA discussion about transferring for the first time could make him immediately eligible. No word on when that could be decided.
Burton started 24 of the Shockers’ 30 games last year, shooting about 44% from the field. With the expected return from Davide Moretti this move could solidifying a scoring backcourt if Big 12 freshman of the year, Jahm’ius Ramsey does enter the NBA Draft. ESPN projects Ramsey to be a late first round pick in this year’s draft.
