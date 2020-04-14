Another freeze possible tonight, warmer Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight.
It remains cold with a freeze warning in effect for one more night.
Temperatures fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Winds become light and southwest overnight tonight.
Southwest winds should promote a warming trend Wednesday and Thursday.
Under sunny skies, highs warm into the middle and upper 60’s Wednesday.
Southwest winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Upper 70’s are expected Thursday as sunshine and gusty southwest winds continue.
The warm up is short lived as another cold front drops us into the 60’s for highs on Friday.
Dry weather is expected although a few sprinkles or light showers cannot be ruled out Friday.
Warmer temperatures return over the weekend.
