Catholic Charities of Lubbock helping hundreds of people across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock says they’re helping those across the South Plains with basic needs like food, utilities, prescriptions, transportation and more, thanks to a grant from the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.
Catholic Charities says since March 16, 2020, the number of people requesting help has significantly increased.
During January, they helped 200 families, but just between March 16 and April 9, they provided more than 1,000 special services and helped nearly 750 families. The organization was awarded a grant as a part of the South Plains COVID-19 response fund.
The fund gave Catholic Charities a little more than $100,000 to help.
They have many programs to help families and children.
“Our counselors are a wealth of knowledge about you know, parenting tips, and how to keep how to help your kids stay healthy during this time,” said Sabrina Robbins, director of empowerment at Catholic Charities. “A lot of children are really experiencing a difficult time understanding why they can’t go play with their friends, and understanding why they can’t go to church, and things of that nature. And so, so I think that we have a lot of different programs here that we can help people with at Catholic Charities.”
Catholic Charities is now serving clients through phone and online communication and no-contact pick up from their pantry. They also have youth counselors and case managers available to help families deal with stress and uncertainty via secure online video chat.
“Catholic Charities is here to help,” said Cynthia Quintanilla, Catholic Charities executive director. “We continue to work through many challenges that are thrown our way, knowing that taking care of those in need is always our priority. This funding from the Community Foundation of West Texas will help many of those who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 with some of their most basic needs.”
For assistance with basic needs, please visit: www.cclubbock.org/assistance.
To help us on their mission, visit: www.cclubbock.org/support.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.