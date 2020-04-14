Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
Lubbock County now has 317 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an additional 10 cases and five deaths were reported Monday.
- A total of 224 cases are listed as active and 32 people are in the hospital.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will announce later this week his plans for re-opening businesses in Texas.
- He also added that will be a slow process.
- Abbott also said another announcement will come over when schools can open in Texas.
The United State sits at the No. 5 country with the most deaths in the world at more than 23,000.
- There has been a decrease in the national county for the last few days, which may hint at a leveling off of deaths.
- It was more than 2,000 on Friday, down to 1,877 Saturday and 1,577 on Sunday.
Police are searching for the person who shot an MCM Elegante hotel employee.
- That shooting took place Monday afternoon near 6th Street and Avenue Q.
- Investigators say a woman was nearly hit by another vehicle on Avenue Q as she left work, then another driver swerved and opened fire, which seriously injured her.
