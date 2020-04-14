Glenna Goodacre passes away at the age of 80

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Harry Connick Jr. shared sad news on social media this evening, saying his mother-in-law, Glenna Goodacre, passed away Monday night.
Glenna Maxey Goodacre was born on August 28, 1939 in Lubbock, Texas. She graduated from Monterey High School. She was a sculptor best known for having designed the obverse of the Sacagawea dollar that entered circulation in the United States in 2000, and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial located in Washington, D.C.
The City of Lubbock renamed a blvd. after her that runs through the Overton neighborhood across from Texas Tech University.
She is the mother of 1980s supermodel Jill Goodacre.
Goodacre’s father, Homer Glen Maxey was a prominent Lubbock builder, developer and civic leader. A graduate of Texas Tech University in 1931, he was the first president of the Red Raider Club. He served on the Lubbock City Council from 1956 to 1960. A 100-acre city park bears the name of Homer Maxey’s father, James Barney Maxey (1881–1953), who was Glenna’s paternal grandfather. The park is known as Maxey Park. James Maxey was also a prodigious builder and civic leader in Lubbock and the South Plains.
