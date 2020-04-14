Glenna Goodacre passes away at the age of 80

Goodacre’s father, Homer Glen Maxey was a prominent Lubbock builder, developer and civic leader. A graduate of Texas Tech University in 1931, he was the first president of the Red Raider Club. He served on the Lubbock City Council from 1956 to 1960. A 100-acre city park bears the name of Homer Maxey’s father, James Barney Maxey (1881–1953), who was Glenna’s paternal grandfather. The park is known as Maxey Park. James Maxey was also a prodigious builder and civic leader in Lubbock and the South Plains.