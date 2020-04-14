KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Val

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Val, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Val is a 3-year-old black and white pit mix who has been with LAS for about six weeks.
She is dog selective but would work well with a family who has a big back yard. She is also up-to-date on her vaccines and is spayed.
Val’s adoption fees for Tuesday, April 14, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
