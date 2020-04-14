LCU Alumna and Veteran Nurse Joins the Frontline Fight in New York City against COVID-19

Even as the number of cases in the Lubbock area began to climb, however, they were nothing compared to the staggering situation unfolding in New York, the state with the highest number of confirmed cases in the country. New York state has nearly crested 200,000 confirmed cases— more than triple that of the next highest, New Jersey—and the strain on the healthcare system in the state is immense. For weeks, many staffing agencies have been calling nurses from all over the country for aid, using incentives like unusually high pay rates to bring additional help to the local hospitals to deal with the overwhelming work conditions for those on the front lines. And when word of the situation in the northeast—and the ease with which she could help—reached Nici, she knew that she could make a real difference.