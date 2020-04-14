Local Family Speaks Out on New “Normal” Ahead of Gov. Abbott’s Expected Announcement on School Guidelines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Cooper ISD family is speaking out about their new reality and the steps they are taking when it comes to balancing work, home and school life.
For Molly and Reid Hall, life is a little hectic right now. From teaching their elementary aged daughter, to working full-time jobs and taking care of two-year-old twin boys in the process. But, they say they’re committed to making sure their daughter’s first-grade experience, which will be part of her educational foundation for years to come, remains on track, despite this detour.
“In a normal day, we would drop her off at school in the morning and then each of us would go to work and then come home in the evening around five to do homework,” said Molly Hall.
However, for the Hall family and so many others, “normal” seems like a far off dream. So, they’re doing what they can despite the circumstances.
“We have set a schedule in the mornings to kind of make sure we can knock it out and be done with it and also include some breaks, because we both need breaks as we’re trying to learn together. But yes, we try to get up and make it a normal morning as if we were going to school, but schools just in the living room instead of down the street,” added Molly.
She says this experience has given her an entirely new perspective, “The longer this has gone on and the longer I think we’ll be teaching, um, it’s given me a whole new respect for what those teachers do. I’m just teaching one kid, I can’t imagine doing it all day long and teaching 22 kids.”
Though the teaching style may have changed, six-year-old Camryn says she’s still learning, “Well, it’s something different every day." However, Camryn’s comfort in her current situation doesn’t end Molly’s apprehension when it comes to her daughter’s education.
“I’m worried I’m going to teach her something that’s not going to help her when she gets to second grade because I’m unfamiliar with the math that she’s learning now. That’s my biggest concern because I’m not a teacher. I’m trying, but I’m certainly not a teacher.”
Molly says when it comes to Governor Abbott’s expected Wednesday announcement regarding guidelines for school districts, “I’m very hopeful that he changes his mind and that they can go back to school, even if it’s for a couple of weeks, I think that would do the kids some good. But, I am trying to be realistic in the situation to prepare for being out until August, at least.”
Above all though, she and her husband know this too shall pass, “I know that it’s tough on everybody, but we’re going to figure it out and get through it,” said Reid Hall.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.