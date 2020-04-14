Lubbock area schools receive $37 million in federal grants for COVID-19 response

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Several schools in the Lubbock area will receive a total of $36,846,853 in federal grants to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Tuesday.
The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in the Senate last month. At least 50 percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.
“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”
In total, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available.
- Lubbock Christian University will receive $1,422,450 in total aid and $711,225 of that is for student aid.
- Texas Tech University will receive $25,515,252 in total aid and $12,757,626 of that is for student aid.
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will receive $2,217,206 in total aid and $1,108,603 of that is for student aid.
- South Plains College will receive $5,182,219 in total aid and $2,591,110 of that is for student aid.
- Wayland Baptist University will receive $2,509,726 in total aid and $1,254,863 of that is for student aid.
