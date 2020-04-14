Lubbock nursing home removed from quarantine list

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After being under quarantine orders for more than a month, Southern Specialty Rehab & Nursing has been taken off the quarantine list, according to City of Lubbock officials.
Of the 377 positive cases tested in Lubbock County, 164 of them are connected to a nursing home. Although there are 377 positive cases, only 317 of those cases reside in Lubbock County. According to the city, 19 of the 21 deaths reported in Lubbock County are from nursing home cases.
The 164 nursing home cases include both residents and employees.
In late March, Southern Specialty Rehab & Nursing, Whisperwood, Heritage Oaks, and Lakeside Rehabilitation Center were all placed under quarantine orders.
City officials say Southern Specialty will still need to follow the emergency guidelines that all nursing homes are required to follow.
