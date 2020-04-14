South Plains Food Bank sees 50 percent increase in drive-thru service

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The South Plains Food Bank says they have seen a 50 percent increase of families in their drive-thru service, saying they’re helping around 600-700 new families.
The CEO of the South Plains Food Bank, David Weaver, says drivers are getting up to 40 pounds of dry and frozen food because he wants to make sure families have food assurance during the Covid-19 outbreak.
“A lot of that is in response to the economy and people not being able to work and just need assistance with food,” Weaver said.
“When a family comes and gets food from us, they get a box of dried goods, canned goods, cereals, pastas, fresh produce, bread, milk, dairy items-these are all items donated locally and we’ll get a box of frozen items and some of that will be USDA proteins,” Weaver said.
Weaver says 75 percent of agencies where people get vouchers to use at the Food Bank are closed, so people are coming to the Food Bank to get their vouchers. However, these people must be approved first from an online application found on their website.
In order to be approved, you have to meet some of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s guidelines.
Weaver said one of the guidelines is “a household income of 185 percent poverty or less.”
Once you’re approved, then you can show up at the food bank and text them you’re outside. Then, they’ll give you a neon ticket to get in line for the drive-thru. If you have a voucher from one of the few agencies open, that’s fine too.
Boxes are given according to how many families are represented in the car. When you get your food, expect staff to follow social distancing guidelines. They will give you a basket of food and then walk away.
“Our staff back there are wearing masks and gloves and we take food out to the cars, the individual will load that to their car and bring the basket we’ve given to the individuals back into the building, we sanitize and make it good for the next car.”
Weaver said each family will get around seven to ten days worth of food.
“We’re not able to provide everything that that a family needs, but we can supplement what they provide for themselves.”
Weaver said they serve 20 counties in the South Plains and some of the other counties have active distribution centers for those who need food in those counties.
David says they’ve had to alter some of their other programs too.
If you have any questions about any of their programs or want to fill out an application, visit SPFB.org
