WATCH LIVE: Lubbock Chamber holds 2 webinars Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber is holding two webinars on Tuesday, April 14.
The first webinar is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.
“The Lawsuit of the Affordable Care Act” will be the discussion of the first webinar and consist of the Lubbock Chamber, MutualMed, and Rob Henneke, General Counsel and Director of the Center for the American Future at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
Henneke will discuss the future of the Affordable Care Act, specifically where we go from here if it is deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.
The second webinar will begin at 2:00 p.m. and cover “How to keep businesses and customers connected”.
This second webinar will consist of the Lubbock Chamber; Mike Hiebert, CanTex Roofing & Construction, LLC ; Jeremy Waller, Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen; Shara Konechney, Piper Boutique.
The Lubbock Chamber understands how difficult business has been these last few weeks not only on the owners but the employees and customers too. Many business owners have had to change their business model in a matter of days or hours and we have seen some creative ideas across the country and in our city. A panel of three local business owners will share tips and tricks for keeping your customers connected during this trying time.
All meetings will be ran live virtually through Zoom.
