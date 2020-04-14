Winter weather winding down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the northern KCBD viewing area this morning. This includes areas near and north of a line from Muleshoe to Plainview to Paducah.
Light snow showers will gradually taper off across the northern viewing area this morning, ending from west to east. I expect additional accumulations in the Advisory area under an inch.
Slick pavement is possible, mainly north of Lubbock. Elevated roadways, including bridges and overpasses, are the most likely hazard areas.
Cloudy and cold otherwise this morning.
Skies will gradually clear this afternoon, with increasing sunshine from west to east. Partly sunny early afternoon then mostly sunny by late afternoon around Lubbock. A light but chilly breeze with temperatures peaking only in the 40s.
Warmer, then much warmer, days are ahead. You’ll find them in our forecast here on the KCBD Weather Page!
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.