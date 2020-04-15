4 arrested after Wednesday night police chase

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Four people are in custody after a police chase through Lubbock.
Lubbock police say a car ran a red light at the Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and police began a pursuit.
The driver of the car turned into a neighborhood and crashed through a fence and hit a parked pickup truck, near 1st Street and North Akron. One of the people in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.
Another person had minor injuries.
The identities of those arrested have not been released.
