Covenant Health debuts COVID-19 rapid test system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Wednesday, the drive-through COVID-19 screening clinic in Wolfforth now has a rapid way to test patients with those symptoms.
It’s called rapid testing, because medical personnel can literally swab people’s noses, run the test and have their results in 15 minutes. The benefit is to find out quicker if they have COVID-19, then to realize the next steps for recovery and notify those who have been exposed more quickly.
Dr. Beth Cochran with Covenant Health says this new test will also free up hospital resources so they system won’t be overwhelmed. The flow at Frenship ISD’s football stadium is good for those who think they need to go out there.
Covenant does ask anyone who feels they need a test to call its testing hotline at 806-725-TEST and make sure they need a test first.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.