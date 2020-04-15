Danny Wrenn retires from Plainview basketball

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - After 33 years at Plainview High School, Danny Wrenn has retired from coaching the girl's basketball team.
Wrenn said he didn’t have a specific reason for retiring, but felt it was time. He said the biggest thing he leaves behind is the bonds he formed with all the young Bulldogs.
“The wins, the state championships are awesome and they will never be forgotten," Wrenn said. "But the impact, hopefully, that I had on many many young people coming through there, boys and girls, that I impacted their life for the good and they’ll go out and impact people for the good.”
When Wrenn first came to Plainview, he got in on an emergency certificate because class was already in session. While it was his dream to coach the Lady Dogs, he had no idea he would go on to achieve all that he did.
“I was just hoping to get certified," he said. "I got my masters degree in education, but I wasn’t a certified teacher. So to get that opportunity - each year I was able to move up - and then to be selected as the head coach. I only thought I’d be there a couple years, and here we are 33 years later.”
On the court, he lead Plainview to four straight state championship games. The Lady Dogs won three straight titles from 2001-2003, and were runners up in 2004.
Wrenn said, “You have to have great players. I mean let’s face it, you have to have kids that are great talents and we had great talent. And the thing that made them so special, they were all about the team. It wasn’t about, all about them. It was about the team and how we can do as a team and how far we can advance as a team. It was just an awesome run and we’ve had a lot of great young people come through, but those kids were so unselfish and that’s what made it fun for everybody.”
He said he's looking forward to spending more time with his daughter in his retirement.
“It’s going to be awesome," Wrenn said. "Just like the last 33 years, you know. Whatever you make of the day is what you make of it. So it’s going to be awesome, each day is going to be a blessing just like my life has been a blessed life. So you know, you make it what you want it to be and I’m going to make it to be a great day every day.”He said there is a good chance he will be in attendance at a Plainview game in the near future, and would be open to accepting a coaching position if it was part-time further down the line.
