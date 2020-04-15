Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County reaches 330, Mayor to start economic council to restart business, U.S. could be flattening curve

By Michael Cantu | April 15, 2020 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 6:10 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock has added 13 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 330 in the county.

Lubbock’s Mayor Dan Pope is appointing an economic recovery council that will advise the city council on ways to re-start the Lubbock economy.

  • That group will be announced Thursday and its first report will come by the end of the month.
  • Economic recovery projections show if Lubbock’s economy were to start up by May a full recovery would be possible by September.
  • More on that will be updated later today.

The U.S. has recorded its highest daily death toll since the pandemic, which follows days of decreasing deaths.

  • Tuesday’s count of 2,405 does not mean the decrease has stopped; there is still evidence the U.S. is flattening the curve.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and other health experts say now is still not the time to ease off social distancing measures.
  • Read more on the coronavirus in the U.S. here: Half of America reaches pandemic peak

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for president.

