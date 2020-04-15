Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock has added 13 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 330 in the county.
- There are 85 recoveries in Lubbock County and another 220 active cases.
- However, 25 deaths have been reported.
Lubbock’s Mayor Dan Pope is appointing an economic recovery council that will advise the city council on ways to re-start the Lubbock economy.
- That group will be announced Thursday and its first report will come by the end of the month.
- Economic recovery projections show if Lubbock’s economy were to start up by May a full recovery would be possible by September.
The U.S. has recorded its highest daily death toll since the pandemic, which follows days of decreasing deaths.
- Tuesday’s count of 2,405 does not mean the decrease has stopped; there is still evidence the U.S. is flattening the curve.
- The Centers for Disease Control and other health experts say now is still not the time to ease off social distancing measures.
Former President Barack Obama has endorsed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for president.
- Obama said Biden has the character and experience to lead the nation.
- Biden served as Obama’s vice president for eight years.
