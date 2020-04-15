Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Golfer Scottie Scheffler seems to be going places in a hurry without ever looking into the future. That future includes a spot in the Masters, even if he has to wait seven months. The 23-year-old Scheffler is a rare breed for a couple of reasons. Even as a top amateur, he stayed all four years at Texas and earned a business degree. And as a PGA Tour rookie, he managed to qualify for the Masters despite not yet winning a tournament. Scheffler attributes his great start to not setting goals and worrying only about what's in front of him.
SEATTLE (AP) — Workers are still showing up in Inglewood, California, Las Vegas, Seattle, Austin, Texas and Columbus, Ohio, and making progress on stadium and arena projects. But work has mostly come to a halt at Belmont Park on Long Island. The pandemic has affected sports construction projects in different ways across the country. Of the ongoing projects in the NFL, NHL and MLS, work has continued in some places under strict new guidelines while it has stalled elsewhere, potentially changing the timelines for when the new venues can open.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Donald Parham Jr. has signed a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers after leading XFL tight ends in yards and receptions. Parham had 24 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns for the Dallas Renegades before the XFL season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parham was also the only tight end in the league to have a 100-yard receiving game.
UNDATED (AP) — Emoni Bates of Michigan has been named Gatorade’s national player of the year in high school basketball. He is the first sophomore to win the award. Bates beat out Evan Mobley of California and Cade Cunningham of Texas, the top-ranked seniors in the country. Bates could potentially be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 guard averaged 32 points this year. His chance to help Ypsilanti Lincoln High School repeat as state champions was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gatorade has recognized the nation’s best high school basketball player since 1986. Bates found out he won during a FaceTime call with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.