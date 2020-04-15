Human remains recovered in Hockley County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, April 14, Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the 2800 block of Santa Fe Road after receiving information of possible human remains being located on the property.
Deputies secured the area and investigators responded to the scene. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, Levelland Police Department, and South Plains Forensic Pathology assisted to aid in the scene processing.
The scene remains under investigation and there are no details to release at this time as to the identity of the individual, nor of circumstances.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
KCBD will continue to update the story as information is received.
