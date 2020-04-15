KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Star

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Star, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Star is a 2-year-old black and white lab who has been with LAS for the last five weeks.
She has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give. She needs all the attention she can get, too, because she thinks she’s the star of her own show.
Star’s adoption fees for Wednesday, April 15, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
