Lamesa, Dawson County reports 9th case of COVID-19

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Dawson County has reported its ninth case of COVID-19 in a man that is more than 20 years old. That announcement came in an updated video from Lamesa Mayor Josh Stevens.
Of the the total cases in Lamesa, only two others are active. Stevens added one of the patients with coronavirus was released from quarantine as of Tuesday.
In Dawson County one death related to coronavirus has been reported. In the county’s last update it was also announced its eighth case of coronavirus was found in a prisoner in the Smith Unit prison in Lamesa.
That prisoner has since been transferred to the Montford Unit in Lubbock, where he was placed under quarantine.
“I can’t say it enough, continue to wash your hands, sanitize your work and living areas and remember social distancing protocols,” Stevens said. “Remain six feet apart, public gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, continue to follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and remember we are going to get through this together.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.