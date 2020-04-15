Lubbock allergist explains how allergy symptoms compare to COVID-19 symptoms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. James Tarbox, an allergist with Texas Tech Physicians, says spring allergy symptoms are different from COVID-19 symptoms, but share the similarity of a cough.
Dr. Tarbox says you need to ask yourself if you’re always having that cough at this time of the year, to give you an indication that it’s your allergies.
“I would say that if this is something that you are used to, more of a dry cough, occasionally conducted with mucus. As long as it doesn’t progress more to the fever, body aches…”
If you can get it under control, Dr. Tarbox says you can probably know it’s allergies.
He says the biggest difference between COVID-19 and allergies is a fever.
“That would definitely be the biggest outlier is that when you think of allergies, you don’t usually have a lot of fever or body aches.”
With cases still climbing in Lubbock, Dr. Tarbox says the best thing you can do is call a doctor if you are concerned.
He says if you have asthma, make sure you are taking care of yourself because studies are showing that asthmatic people are having a hard time with COVID-19.
And be disciplined when it comes to taking your allergy medication. It can help you get ahead as the season progresses, especially as symptoms could now be confused with COVID-19.
He says if your allergy symptoms are different than last year or if you have any concerns, never hesitate to call your doctor.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.