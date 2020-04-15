Mayor Dan Pope to announce members of Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Dan Pope says the goal of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force will be to study and advise city council members on how to most efficiently and effectively re-open our local economy.
He says the task force will have a very specific mission: “They’ll have to balance lives and livelihoods, they’ll have to help us chart the most reasonable and effective path back to what will be a new normal. Their sole purpose will be to work to advise the Lubbock City Council on measures that we need to take to get our economy back to where we all want it to be.”
The announcement of who exactly will be on the task force is expected Thursday. This comes after Tuesday’s City Council meeting where council members spoke at length about how the City of Lubbock is handling the attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, both from an economic and logistical point of view.
Mayor Pope said the group will be made up of a variety of individuals - business and healthcare representatives, to members of the educational and faith-based communities. He said Thursday’s announcement will be the first step in revitalizing the economy in the Hub City.
