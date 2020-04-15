Mayor to start economic recovery task force, recovery possible by September

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope is appointing an economic recovery task force that will advise the Lubbock City Council on steps to restart the economy safely.
That announcement was made during a Tuesday afternoon city council work session. The people appointed to the task force should be finalized by Thursday and its first report is expected by the end of April.
Economic recovery projections show if the Lubbock economy re-opens in May, a rebound would be reached in September.
During the work session it was also announced a third COVID-19 drive-through clinic is in the works in South-Central Lubbock. That could possibly open up by next week.
The council also spoke about the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. Travel through there is down by 95 percent.
There were only 161 outbound travelers in the past weekend. That number includes both passengers and flight crew.
Hotel occupancy is also down 60 percent compared to this time last year.
Many businesses throughout Lubbock and the U.S. have suffered because of economic issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
