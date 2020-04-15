Police arrest, identify suspect in road rage shooting

By Amber Stegall | April 15, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 2:45 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department made an arrest in a shooting road rage incident that happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. April 13.

Suspect vehicle in Lubbock road rage shooting on April 13, 2020.
Major Crimes Unit and TAG Investigators identified 19-year-old Kasimiro Rodriguez as the suspect that shot 66-year-old Margreta Zamarripa. Investigators arrested Rodriguez for aggravated assault April 15.

According to police, Zamarripa left her place of employment, the MCM Elegante Hotel, in her vehicle and turned north on Avenue Q. As she turned, another vehicle in the roadway, driven by Rodriguez, swerved to avoid Zamarripa’s vehicle and pulled alongside her.

Police say Rodriquez shot at Zamarripa’s vehicle. The bullet entered Zamarripa’s vehicle through the driver-side door, striking her. Rodriguez fled the scene. Zamarripa was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

