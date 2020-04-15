Police investigating crash after pursuit in 2800 block of 1st Street

**From Lubbock Police**
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a crash following a pursuit in the 2800 block of 1st Place.
Just before 7:30 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Ave. The vehicle swerved into traffic and nearly struck several vehicles. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle evaded. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle through a residential neighborhood, where it collided with a fence in the 100 block of Akron Ave. and continued. The suspect vehicle eventually traveled westbound on 1st Place and collided into a parked vehicle in the 2800 block of 1st Place ending the pursuit.
The vehicle was occupied by 4 individuals. One individual had moderate injuries and one individual had minor injuries. Both were treated by EMS on scene.
The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.
