Warmer tonight and Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Other than a few high clouds, tonight remains clear across the South Plains.
Temperatures should be several degrees warmer tonight across the entire viewing area.
Frost remains possible across the Northwestern counties, but the rest of the region should remain frost free.
Upper 70’s and lower 80’s are expected Thursday as sunshine and gusty southwest winds continue.
The winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph during the day with higher gusts possible Thursday.
The combination of gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures could promote elevated grassfire and wildfire dangers during the afternoon on Thursday.
Another decent cold front arrives Thursday evening with gusty north winds in it’s wake.
It will turn colder Thursday night with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.
Clouds increase Thursday night and Friday morning behind the front.
Friday will be much cooler with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.
Highs remain in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s Friday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.